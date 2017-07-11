EcoCash here to stay — PSL

HARARE - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) were impressed by the pilot project in which fans were using EcoCash to pay entry fees for Sunday’s match between Chicken Inn and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

EcoCash is a mobile money transfer platform which allows Econet subscribers to send, receive or make payments using an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) which is a code they can input in their phone.

PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele said the system will be used again for this coming Sunday’s Harare derby between CAPS United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium.

From there on, fans will be able to use the cashless transaction service throughout the country when the league returns after the mid-season break.

“It went on very well. The general overview is that it was a success,” Ndebele said.

“If you look at EcoCash against Point of Sale (POS), EcoCash is for the low end market and most of our fans were generally happy and they said it was long overdue.

“In terms of speed or connectivity, EcoCash is also fast because the fans used a merchant code without any input from the cashier.

“However, with POS, the cashier has to first input an amount on the machine and the card user will then punch in their pin which is a long process compared to EcoCash.

Ndebele added: “EcoCash will now be one of our payment options with the next game being the Harare derby this weekend.

“I’m sure by the time the league returns from the mid-season break all our stadia around the country will have the EcoCash facilities.”

The PSL boss said there is still need to educate the fans that this service is now available at their matches.

“What we found out on Sunday is that most of the people were there for confirmation purposes to see whether we are accepting EcoCash,” Ndebele said.

“Some people came with cash as a backup thinking that the EcoCash facility would not be there despite us publishing it through the media.

“In the coming days together with our EcoCash partners, we will be raising awareness to our fans so as to inform them that they can now use this facility to pay at matches.”

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a cash crisis with depositors failing to access their money from banks.

The maximum withdrawal limit per day is $50 but most banks are only able to give out between $20 and $30.