Zim karate team win 3 goal medals

HARARE – Zimbabwe Karate Union (ZKU) team was able to win three gold, two silver and eight bronze medals at the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games held in Mozambique over the weekend.

Tishana Sekerani defied odds by disposing athletes almost double her size in the Under14-15 years (-47kg) category to walk away with a memorable gold medal for Zimbabwe.

The pint-sized Form 2 student at Harare’s Elrol College braved the kicks and blows from her opponents on the way to the final.

Anesu Karadzandima and Alexandra Mandengenda also won gold medals in the unique Under-14-15 girls and the +54 and -53kg kumite categories respectively.

“The competition was fine. There were lots of people singing and dancing but it was a different situation on the tatam where I was faced with some difficult opponents but with the grace of God I managed to win gold,” Sekerani told the Daily News on arrival yesterday.

“I wish to do more games, win more medals and take up karate as a full time profession after school.”

ZKU semi-contact technical director Sensei Gerald Muusha, who was with the team in Mozambique, said he was pleased with the performance.

“We did our best with 19 athletes considering the number of athletes other countries brought to the games. Some countries had as much as 50 athletes,” Muusha said.

“They had more chances of getting more medals than us and with the small group that we had, we managed to get some very important podium placings.

“Last year, the games were held at home where we managed to field so many athletes but we didn’t have so many gold medals.

“We now have to go back to the drawing board and plan ahead of time and thanks to AfricaBet who sponsored protective gear, tracksuits and transport for the team in addition to $10 000 previous sponsorship and supporting major tournaments since December 2016.”