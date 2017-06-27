Yadah aim at CAPS

HARARE – Yadah FC coach Jairos Tapera has warned his charges that they cannot allow their barren run to continue for much longer if they entertain any hopes of climbing up the log table.

Yadah face CAPS United this afternoon at Morris Depot having won none of their last four league matches, leaving them fourth from bottom with 13 points from 14 matches.

Tapera desperately needs a victory in today’s game to steady a few nerves and repair tattered confidence against a CAPS United side that is coming from a chastening defeat at the hands of Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli last week in the African Champions League.

“It is a long season and there are so many more games to play, but it is important that we start getting points now because you can’t wait and think we will do it next week — we have to do it now,” Tapera told the Daily News yesterday.

“CAPS United are the current champions playing at the highest level in the Champions League and with some good players, so they will come here and be confident, but it is important for us to set our stall out from the first whistle and be positive.

“We respect them as the champions but we are saying we need to push a little bit harder so that we can pick up maximum points.”

In their last four matches, Yadah have only picked up one point; a 2-2 draw against Hwange while losing to Black Rhinos (0-1), How Mine (1-2) and Bulawayo City (0-3).

“It is a big game, even more so because of how it has gone the last few games. We have not had that luck and not reached those levels we reached at the start of the season, so it is a massive game and it is a game we need to win,” Tapera said.

“We need points now and players understand that. Everyone is trying and I think we just have to approach it like any other game, don’t get too tense and try to relax.”

It will be interesting to see how Yadah cope in the absence of their teenage sensation, Leeroy Mavunga, who travelled with the Warriors to South Africa for the Cosafa Castle Senior Challenge tournament.

Mavunga has been one of the standout players for Yadah with some eye-catching performances as well as chipping in with important goals especially at the beginning of the season.

On the other hand, CAPS United will also be desperate for maximum points if they entertain any hopes of defending the title they won last season.

Due to their participation in African Safari, the Green Machine have so far played only eight matches from which they have managed 13 points having won three, drew four and lost one to sit fifth from bottom.



Today



Yadah FC v CAPS United (Morris Depot)



Friday



Dynamos v Bantu Rovers (NSS, 6pm, SS)



Saturday



Tsholotsho v Triangle (Dulivhadzimu), Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum (Baobab, SS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga), Harare City v Hwange (Morris)



Sunday



Highlanders v Yadah FC

(Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v How Mine (Maglas)