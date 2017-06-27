Warriors thump Mozambique

HARARE – Captain Ovidy Karuru scored a brace to guide the Warriors to a perfect start in their opening Cosafa Castle Senior Challenge match with a thumping victory over Mozambique at Moruleng Stadium in South Africa last night.

Dynamos defender Ocean Mushure got the third with a beautiful free kick from just outside the box while Herentals’ striker Blessing Majarira rounded the scoring in added time.

Zimbabwe could have won by a bigger margin after creating numerous scoring opportunities but a mixture of poor finishing and good goalkeeping from the Black Mambas goalkeeper Muquetua kept the scoreline respectable.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa was satisfied with his team’s performance as they hope to win the group that also includes Madagascar and Seychelles.

“I’m very happy and quite pleased with the performance of my boys. It could have been more (goals) especially if you consider the number of chances that we missed in the first half,” Chidzambwa said after the match.

“We missed a lot of chances but 4-0 is a good result and we are now looking forward to the next game.”

Chidzambwa’s charges showed their intention from the first whistle and were all over their opponents, and it was just a matter of time before they would score with Karuru, Leroy Mavunga, Talent Chawapiwa and Knox Mutizwa all coming close in the early stages.

Karuru finally opened the scoring a minute before the break when he beat the offside trap to meet a beautiful James Mukombwe through ball.

The Warriors captain rounded off Muquetua before slotting the ball into an empty net. Zimbabwe kept on pressing in the second half with Yadah striker Mavunga wasting a good scoring opportunity after he had been set up by Chawapiwa who had done well on the right side to bring in a lovely cross.

Mutizwa thought he had doubled the Warriors’ lead five minutes later only to be denied by the offside flag.

Karuru then completed his brace on 65 minutes with a beautiful header from a Mavunga corner kick. The Zimbabwe captain could have got his hat-trick 14 minutes from time but the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder shot straight at Muquetua.

Mushure made it 3-0 on 78 minutes with a beautiful free kick from the edge of the box after Chawapiwa, who had kept the Mozambique defence on their toes throughout the match had been fouled.

Warriors went on to create more scoring chances but it was Majarira, who completed the scoring in added time when he raced quickly to a through ball before firing past the Mambas goalkeeper.

Zimbabwe’s next game is on tomorrow against Madagascar.