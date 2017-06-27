That's the way to go Tshinga Dube

27 June 2017 1:47PM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube must be commended for speaking freely and frankly about succession in Zanu PF and in the country’s highest office.

There is no shortage for potential successors, like in other countries. For the State presidency, he is one, as are the two vice presidents, the former VP and former prime minister and his deputies, together with the huge array of ministers, who have all been groomed more than sufficiently. And so are many more in the private and public sectors, both retired and still serving.

What can cause chaos, and what should be on the retired colonel’s radar is a badly-framed section of the national Constitution dealing with presidential succession, should a president be incapacitated. The process of choosing his successor is then left to a political party, which the courts infamously have said, is a private organisation that must solve its own disputes.

The question that must be asked is what if a fractured and bickering party such as Zanu PF fails to do so? The prospect of a Bokasa emerging from the confusion is high because of the untidiness in the national Constitution.

An amendment of the supreme law is urgently needed. The war veterans and their minister would do themselves, the nation and their president a great favour if they propose one that makes a sole sitting vice president the successor should his Excellency, for any reason, decide to call it a day before completing his term of office.

T Nyandoro

