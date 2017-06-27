Jailed Zambia opposition leader speaks out

LUSAKA - Hakainde Hichilema, the Zambian opposition leader who has been in custody since a traffic incident when his convoy refused to give way to the motorcade of President Edgar Lungu, has posted an update from prison on his Facebook page.

Mr Hichilema said he and those with him are "in good spirits, despite numerous measures aimed at killing our spirit".

He faces treason charges over the motorcade incident and said he was being treated like a convicted criminal despite no trial yet having taken place.

"What we want is the truth to see its day in court. Ours is a fight for democracy and a better Zambia for all," he wrote.

He also condemned acts of violence in the country, which he described as being "on autopilot".

The case has prompted questions over whether Zambia's reputation as a bastion of democracy is under threat.