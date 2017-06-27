Jailed Zambia opposition leader speaks out

27 June 2017 2:05PM  •  1 comment

LUSAKA - Hakainde Hichilema, the Zambian opposition leader who has been in custody since a traffic incident when his convoy refused to give way to the motorcade of President Edgar Lungu, has posted an update from prison on his Facebook page.

Mr Hichilema said he and those with him are "in good spirits, despite numerous measures aimed at killing our spirit".

He faces treason charges over the motorcade incident and said he was being treated like a convicted criminal despite no trial yet having taken place.

"What we want is the truth to see its day in court. Ours is a fight for democracy and a better Zambia for all," he wrote.

He also condemned acts of violence in the country, which he described as being "on autopilot".

The case has prompted questions over whether Zambia's reputation as a bastion of democracy is under threat.

Comments (1)

Mugabe way of silencing the voice of reason.

Chemical Solution - 27 June 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media