I wanted to kill myself - Gorowa

HARARE – Former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa contemplated committing suicide after allegations that he was part of a cabal which tried to fix Zimbabwe’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Swaziland.

However, only the intervention of the late former Warriors winger Edzai Kasinauyo stopped him from taking his life.

Kasinauyo passed away in South Africa over a week ago after a heart failure and was buried in Harare at the weekend.

Speaking on the side-lines of the burial, Gorowa said the allegations negatively affected his life to such an extent that taking his own life seemed to be the only solution.

“In fact the worst thing for me when I spoke to him (Kasinauyo), I told him I had given up and I was thinking of committing suicide because I didn’t see any truth in it,” Gorowa said.

“Edzai actually lambasted me for that saying, ‘Why? You have to clear yourself, let’s clear ourselves first because you know this did not happen’.

“He actually kept me going through these allegations which I don’t want to talk about and I will leave it as it is.

“Edzai has passed on and I hope he has forgiven whoever was trying to do whatever they were doing. I’m just happy and glad that I had Edzai in my life and that’s it and I’m here to celebrate Edzai and that’s it.”

In 2016, Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) president Philip Chiyangwa made sensational claims that Gorowa, Kasinauyo, Henrietta Rushwaya, Nation Dube and the whistle-blower Leeroy Waguta had tried to manipulate key members of the Warriors squad.

At the time, using information gleaned from Waguta, Chiyangwa claimed the group had also fixed South African Premiership matches using Zimbabwean players plying in the Super Diski.

However, the allegations were strongly denied by the Super Diski with the criminal charges preferred against Rushwaya, Kasinauyo and Dube thrown out by a Harare Magistrates’ Court.

That strong bond between the two would become the silver lining in Gorowa’s life when the suicidal thoughts crept in after the match-fixing allegations were made public.

“We were very close with Edzai. He’s someone who was like a brother to me, in fact I met him when he was only 11 years old and I think I was only 14 and from there we became friends to the point that when I went to South Africa I also invited him and he joined me there,” Gorowa said.

“Our relationship ever since has just been growing and it was a sad loss, he was close to me.”

Gorowa added: “It was bad I don’t want to go there ... because I don’t want to think about the negative things which happened.

“Edzai would come to South Africa and talk to me and we discussed the issue. It wasn’t an easy journey for him like I said I don’t want to talk about it, I’m just celebrating the life of Edzai for me that’s very important.”