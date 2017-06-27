Herentals open 11-point lead

HARARE – Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva believes his team is now in firm position for promotion into the top-flight league after opening up an 11-point lead in the Zifa Northern Region Division One League over the weekend.

Herentals’ 2-1 win over ZRP Morris saw them strengthen their position at the top of the standings with 37 points from 16 matches as the season approaches halfway mark.

Mutiwekuziva’s charges had to fight from behind after trailing to an early goal by ZRP Morris with a Benson Chimwemwe strike and a Blessing Maunganidze penalty earning the School Boys maximum points.

And after being pipped to the championship by eventual winners Black Rhinos last season, Mutiwekuziva feels this year could be theirs but was quick to warn his players to remain grounded.

“There is no doubt that we have put ourselves in a solid position for the championship,” he said.

“It feels good being on top of the table with such a massive lead but we need to keep on working hard. Remember it’s still the first half of the season so we need to keep our heads grounded. It’s still a long way to go so there is need for us to stay focused.”

Karoi remained on second place with 26 points from same number of matches following a goalless draw away to Shamva while Mushowani Stars who also played out a goalless draw with Cranborne are on third with the 26 points but have an inferior goal difference.

Results: Mufakose 0, Chegutu 0; Kariba Waves 2, Harare City Cubs 1; Golden Valley 1, Banket 0; Chitungwiza 1, ZRP FC 1; Cranborne 0, Mushowani 0; Blue Swallows 1, Ngezi U 19 0; Trojan 2, Darwin 2; Shamva 0, Karoi 0; Herentals 2, ZRP Morris 1;