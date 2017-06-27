Harare City stop Rhinos' juggernaut

Godknows Matarutse at MORRIS DEPOT STADIUM  •  27 June 2017 5:05PM  •  0 comments

HARARE – Harare City full back Takudzwa Chimwemwe scored a beauty as the Sunshine Boys stunned high-riding Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match on Sunday.

The Sunshine Boys have been on revival since the arrival of Philani “Beefy” Ncube (pictured) last month and yesterday’s victory was the first time they have managed back-to-back victories.

In their previous match, City had beaten Triangle 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Ncube’s side are now in 11th place on the log with 17 points from 15 matches while Black Rhinos remain in third with 27 points.

The home side took the lead just after the half hour mark when Cliff Chitsamba scored with a stunning shot from just outside the centre circle that bounced awkwardly in front of City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu before going into the net.

City levelled through Chimwemwe 10 minutes before the break with a shot from 30 yards out that beat Rhinos goalkeeper Hebert Rusawo.

Martin Vengesai secured all the three points for the Sunshine Boys four minutes after the break with an easy strike after he was left unmarked inside the box.

