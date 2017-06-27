Flying start for Sables

Austin Karonga  •  27 June 2017 5:00PM  •  0 comments

HARARE – The Sables got their 2017 Rugby Afrique Gold Cup campaign to a positive start with a 16-28 win over Senegal in Dakar on Saturday.

Zimbabwe had to come from behind to win the match as they were trailing 13-6 at halftime.

Hilton Mudariki, Takudzwa Kumadiro and Stephan Hunduza managed to plant a try each while Tichafara Makwanya converted two penalties in a morale-boosting victory away from home.

Sables coach Cyprian Mandenge opted for experience in his starting XV since his team’s preparations were not that ideal.

Seasoned Sables’ players like captain and prop Denford Mutamangira, lock Fortune Chipendu, flank Biselele Tshamala, scrumhalf Mudariki, flyhalf Makwanya and eighthman Osborne Muhambi were all included in the starting lineup.

The Sables’ next game is now next month when they travel to Windhoek to take on Namibia on July 15. The Rugby Afrique Gold Cup is acting as the qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Zimbabwe need to perform well in order to maintain their status in the Gold Cup.

The bottom ranked side in the six-team division will be relegated to the Silver Cup next year.

Whoever will win the Gold Cup in 2018 will join South Africa in Japan as two of the continent’s representatives.

