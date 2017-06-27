DeMbare turn around season

HARARE – While the Dynamos camp insists that they want to improve from last season’s fifth place finish, without a doubt, the Glamour Boys have turned into serious Castle Lager Premiership title contenders.

Their 4-3 victory over Bulawayo City on Sunday had the mark of a team that could be in the midst of something special.

The result helped DeMbare move into fourth place on the log table with 26 points from 13 games.

Dynamos are now just two points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars but crucially, the Harare giants have two games in hand.

Lloyd Mutasa’s side could even go top of the log if they are awarded the three points from their abandoned match against Chapungu which was stopped in the 56th minute while they were leading 4-0.

When the season started, not many had given the Glamour Boys a chance of being among the title contenders after they off-loaded a number of senior players.

DeMbare began the season with a home defeat to FC Platinum before going on to pick only two wins in their first seven matches.

But they have turned around their season aided by a five-match winning run that has seen them score 12 times in the process.

Despite the recent good form, Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze, who is currently in charge in the absence of head coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is in South Africa with the Warriors for the Cosafa Castle Senior Challenge tournament, says they will take it one game at a time.

“We are not looking at that (championship) but in football you cannot rule out anything. In football anything can happen,” Zuze said.

“We started off (the season) not badly as some people would want to say. We were playing better football but the results were not coming.

“A lot of people never believed in us, very few gave us a chance to be on the top one day but I think we deserve to be on top and we just need to maintain our composure.

“You know when you are playing well like this everyone wants to beat you. So all the matches that we are going to play will be like cup finals.

“We are happy that the boys are enjoying their football and when you have that freedom, results will simply follow. I think we only now need to fight against complacency so that we can maintain the momentum going forward.”

While Dynamos are enjoying top form, the same cannot be said about Black Rhinos who saw their recent good run being halted by resurgent Harare City.

Chauya Chipembere took the lead through Cliff Chitsamba with the Sunshine Boys rallying back with goals from Takudzwa Chimwemwe and Martin Vengesai.

The defeat was Black Rhinos’ third of the season but it however, did little harm as they remained in third place on the log table with 27 points.

The army side’s coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa attributed their defeat largely due to the absence of their two defenders Bruce Homora and James Mukombwe, who are in South Africa with the national team.

“My defence conceded some silly goals. We were missing the services of Bruce and James, who are on national assignment and I think that was our biggest let down because our defence didn’t work like in the previous matches,” Mutizwa said.

“I think that’s where we lost it. Also the injury to Sydney Linyama contributed to our defeat. I was telling my boys before this game that everyone wants to beat us because of our position on the log table and unfortunately we lost.

“But we will have to work on those silly mistakes going forward as well as our strike force today they did not come to the party.”

For Harare City, however, the win lifted them to 11th place on the log table as they continue their revival under Philani Ncube. It was City's fourth win of the season to take their tally to 17 points after 15 matches.

“One thing for sure is that we were not looking for the position (of opponents) and as far as this game was concerned we were here for a mission and it was accomplished,” Ncube said after the match.

“History is always meant to be broken and there is no way a team can go all the way without conceding at home.”

Elsewhere, Highlanders’ gradual drop also continued after they were held to a goalless draw by a fired up How Mine.

In fact, Bosso were lucky to escape with a point after Kelvin Kaindu’s men dominated for larger parts of the game only to stutter in the final third.

The result left the Bulawayo giants on sixth place on the log table with 25 points from 15 matches.