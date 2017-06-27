DeMbare on fire

HARARE - Dynamos on Sunday laboured to beat Bulawayo City 4-3 to force their way into the Castle Lager Premiership title race with their fifth win on the trot.

Goals from stand-in captain Obey Mwerahari, Denver Mukamba, Lincoln Zvasiya and a beauty from Christian Ntouba ensured the Glamour Boys moved into fourth place on the log with 26 points from 13 games.

DeMbare, who have two games in hand, now trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by only two points.

One of those outstanding games is the aborted encounter against Chapungu in which they were leading 4-0 when play was stopped after the collapse of a goalpost in the 56th minute.

Chapungu have already been summoned for a hearing with the Glamour Boys likely to get all three points which will take them into first place.

With head coach Lloyd Mutasa away in South Africa with the Warriors for the Cosafa Castle Senior Challenge Cup, assistant coach Biggie Zuze, who was in charge of the team yesterday, was delighted with way the team performed despite conceding three goals.

Amakhosi were gifted three goals by DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and his defenders with Clive Rupiya scoring a brace and Bellington Damson netting the other.

“I’m happy with the way the lads handled this match. It’s one of the best games of this year: a seven-goal thriller,” Zuze said.

“Credit to the guys as they kept on fighting for the whole match; it’s only that we didn’t defend well.

“You can see their first goal was a gift from our keeper but these things do happen in football.

“However, we carried on, created chances and we managed to score four goals.

“This shows a great change in the team; the character and fighting spirit is there but we need to rectify the mistakes in defence.”

Mateyaunga handed the visitors the lead after only eight minutes when he tried to dribble past Rupiya after a back pass from Marshal Machazane.

Rupiya dispossessed the DeMbare goalkeeper before scoring with an easy finish into the empty net while Mateyaunga buried his head in his hands in shame.

DeMbare were not behind for long as they found the equaliser after two minutes.

Poor marking by the Amakhosi defence from a set piece taken by Peace Makaha gifted DeMbare the equaliser.

Mwerahari was left unmarked inside the box to head past City goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya.

The Glamour Boys began to press forward as the visitors looked rattled by the equaliser.

Mukamba gave DeMbare the lead in the 18th minute after more schoolboy defending by the visitors.

This time Bulawayo City were undone after they failed to deal with a long throw-in from Carlos Rusere.

A weak headed clearance by Nyasha Mukumbi fell into Mukamba’s path and he scored with a neat side footed finish past Ngwenya.

Rupiya completed his brace just two minutes after the break as he benefited from some awful defending from the home side.

The DeMbare defenders switched off allowing the City forward all the time to control inside the box before scoring past Mateyaunga.

However, the Glamour Boys are a team playing with some sky-high confidence and were in front six minutes later through a well-taken goal by Ntouba.

After receiving a pass from Makaha, the Cameroonian did well to hold off Mukumbi inside the box.

Then from an acute angle, Ntouba fired in a rising shot that beat Ngwenya at his near post.

Zvasiya scored the fourth for the Glamour Boys when he volleyed in a cross from Mukamba in the 71st minute.

City did not go down without a fight as substitute Damson pulled one back eight minutes from time when he headed home with the Dynamos defence ball watching.