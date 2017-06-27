Cocaine mule convicted

HARARE - A woman who was busted at Harare International Airport hiding 3,8 kg of cocaine in her luggage will have to proffer special circumstances exonerating her from the offence or be jailed for the mandatory 15 years today.

Beauty Mutashu was convicted of possession of cocaine after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that the State had managed to prove a prima facie case against her.

Ncube noted that there was overwhelming evidence presented against Mutashu during trial but advised her that at law, giving convincing special circumstances was her only way out of the 15-year jail term.

She is expected to present her plea in mitigation before the sentencing magistrate passes sentence following her conviction after a full trial.

During her initial court appearance, Mutashu told the court that she was sent to Brazil by a lady called Mildred to collect the bag, unaware that there was cocaine in the luggage.

Her narration changed when she sought legal representation. She told the court that she had gone to see her boyfriend in Brazil.

“The accused person had visited her boyfriend in Brazil and on her return home she carried new shirts that had been purchased in Brazil. When her luggage was being searched at the airport, she was surprised to be advised that cocaine had been recovered from her possessions,” Mutashu said through her lawyer.

“She does not know where the cocaine came from and suspects that it may have been planted into her luggage.”

Prosecutor Fransisca Mukumbiri proved that on May 12, detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics stationed at Harare International Airport were tipped that Mutashu was coming from Brazil abode United Arab Emirates flight.

The detectives were informed that Mutashu was expected to arrive in Zimbabwe around 5 pm and would be carrying dangerous drugs.

It was alleged that when the plane landed, Mutashu proceeded to the Immigration Hall for clearance before tendering her Zimbabwean passport to an immigration officer who immediately identified her and directed her to the detectives for monitoring.

Mutashu was carrying two bags which were searched in her presence. There were 11 new shirts each carrying silver rectangle aluminium foil containing suspected cocaine.

The shirts were packed amongst several other clothing. Mutashu was immediately arrested.

The recovered cocaine was seized and recorded a weight of 3, 8 kg, which has a value of $304 000.