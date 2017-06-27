Bosso survive How Mine scare

BULAWAYO – How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was disappointed after his side failed to beat Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match on Sunday.

The gold miners dominated the game but could not find the back of the net which left Kaindu frustrated.

“To me, I think we have dropped two points at home. We had, I think, the lion’s share of possession and we dominated the match,” the Zambian coach said.

“Probably our opponents tried to play in the last 10 minutes of the match. We had a few chances that we could have scored. In the first 45 minutes, our opponents had no corner kick.

“I think we deserved better than this, but a point is better than nothing.”

Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay thought they did not do enough to win the match.

“Today was a bad day. Our strikers were not sharp enough. We created some chances and if you don’t score you don’t win a match,” the Dutchman said.

“We were keeping the ball too long on our feet in the midfield. We were not playing the ball faster to our strikers.

“These guys were pressing fast to make sure we don’t play the ball.”

Bosso had the first real chance of taking the lead in the fourth minute when Kudzai Chideu brought down Ralph Matema inside the How Mine half.

An unmarked Erick Mudzingwa got to the end of a Simon Munawa free kick but headed over from close range.

After that lucky escape, How Mine took control of the game as they won most of the physical battles.

Chikurupati midfielder Peter Moyo had an opportunity to break the deadlock but his goal-bound shot was blocked for a corner by Bosso defender Tendai Ndlovu.

Timothy January could have punished Highlanders at the stroke of half time when his cross almost deceived Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who had to parry it against the upright for a corner kick.

In the second half, Chikurupati were all over the visitors with Sibanda again being called to save a shot from Tsepo Ranthokoane that took an awkward bounce.

With the Bosso midfield tiring as the game went on, How Mine stepped up a gear with Peter Moyo, Makundika Sakala, January and Pasca Manhanga completely dominating in the centre of the park.

However, the home side failed to convert their dominance into goals.

Bosso began to get some control of the game in the later stages after the introduction of forward Gabriel Nyoni for midfielder Brian Banda.

The visitors could have punished How Mine when Matema headed against the upright when he connected with a Munawa free kick.

Munawa wasted another good opportunity when he was face-to-face against How Mine goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya five minutes from full time.

The Bosso midfielder had been sent through by Matema but shot straight at Diya.