BCC struggles to contain mushika-shika

BULAWAYO - The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) here has admitted failing to address the scourge of commuter omnibuses and small vehicles picking up passengers from undesignated points in the Central Business District (CBD).

“We find that there are a lot of illegal operators that cover their number plates using a cloth, some of them they make it appear like a cloth is just falling from the car but you would realise that it’s strategically positioned to obscure some numbers on the plates making it impossible for our traffic officers to jot down the number plates.

“We have also discovered that there are a lot of fake number plates that look genuine when the car is passing by but they are not correct.”

“The removal of number plates which is also prevalent in the public sector is also seen in the small vehicles normally the Honda Fit and (Toyota) Vitz. There is a lot of tempering with number plates and there is unnecessary competition,” chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou told journalists yesterday.

Despite issuing a total of 124 146 tickets this year alone with an approximate value of $2 million, the council still has no idea how to contain the errant behaviour particularly by those illegally carrying passengers.

Not even the joint operations involving the Zimbabwe Republic Police have worked.

“If we do an operation there (undesignated spots), as soon as we leave the area, the problem starts again and we are constrained in terms of manpower levels manning all the hot spots. So you find that we come and go and the problem recurs.

“We are seeing also that we are failing in a way, we know we have not done enough because the problem is overwhelming for us. At this point in time, there is a lot of illegal public operators,” Zhou said.

“We hope that as we roll out the transport policy, the situation will recoup. For now we know that we have challenges along certain areas like a portion near Max Garage and 6th Avenue which is the worst,’ he added.

The transport policy which the council said will be “rolled out soon” seeks to eliminate individual ownership of kombis in the city where transporters have to join one of the three associations: Bulawayo Public Transporters Association (Bupta), Tshova Mubaiwa Co-operative (TMC) or Bulawayo City Transit (BCTT).

Each of the operators has been allocated specific routes to avoid speeding and fighting for passengers.