Ailing President Buhari sends message to Nigerians

26 June 2017 2:59PM  •  0 comments

ABUJA - Nigeria's sick president Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly released an audio message in which he gives an Eid greeting.

Buhari is currently in London where he is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

According to This Day, this was the first time in eight weeks that Nigerians have heard his voice after he left the western African country some eight weeks ago.

The recording was aimed at debunking reports last week that alleged Buhari was suffering from speech impairment and memory loss.

The message was recorded in Hausa

In the recording, Buhari thanked Nigerians for their prayers for his well-being and urged them to always avoid hate and divisive expressions capable of throwing the country into a civil crisis.

