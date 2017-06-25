Majarira's unexpected rise

HARARE - Only six months ago Blessing Majarira was playing social football in the rural areas but fast forward to today, his future looks bright.

Zifa Northern Region side Herentals spotted the forward and brought him to the capital where he has flourished for the “school” Boys.

Majarira has chipped in with some crucial goals which has seen the side top the log in the second-tier league as they pursue promotion into the Castle Lager Premiership next season.

The striker’s form has not gone unnoticed as he earned a shock call-up to the Warriors’ provisional squad for the 2017 Cosafa Castle Senior Challenge Cup which is currently underway in the North West Province, South Africa.

The icing on the cake was the fact Majarira was also included in Zimbabwe interim coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s final squad for the tournament.

Zimbabwe need to negotiate their way out of a tricky preliminary round Group B that also includes Mozambique, Seychelles and Mauritius.

The Warriors begin the tournament today when they take on Mozambique at the Moruleng Stadium and it is most likely that Majarira could get his first international cap.

This is something that was unimaginable for Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva when they signed the forward at the start of the year.

However, due to his good character and ability the club always knew they had unearthed a gem when the 26-year-old arrived.

“Blessing is a great listener. You tell him what to do and he goes onto the pitch and does it. He has improved his passing and the aerial aspect of his game,” Mutiwekuziva said.

“He is also good one-on-one. He is hungry to improve and I am hoping he does well for the national team there.

“When you work with Blessing, you understand he lives for football. He always wants to do more in training.

“He has an incredible goalscoring threat. I always believed he had the possibility of becoming one of the best forwards in the country because he has absolutely everything.”

Mutiwekuziva added: “As a club it gives us satisfaction that we are being noted in player development.

“It’s very rare for youngsters that have never tasted Premier League action to get recognised with such important call-ups.

“I am sure this will also inspire the other players in our bid to for Premier League football next season.”

Majarira will be fighting for a starting place in the Warriors team with household names like Knox Mtizwa, Prince Dube, and Raphael Manuvire.

“I’m so excited to get out on the field and work with the national team,” an elevated Majarira revealed to the Daily News on Sunday.

“This is what I have been working for as a footballer. It gives me the courage to show my best and get selected. If given an opportunity to play I want to give my best. Even if I don’t play the call up on its own is a massive achievement for.”

Majarira said he was actually surprised when he received the call that he had been selected for the national team.

“I wouldn’t want to lie. It’s something that I never expected and I was caught by surprise,” Majarira said.

“But surely, I have to say I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and I really need to use this chance wisely because it is not every day that you get to have opportunities like this.”