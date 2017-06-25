Kasinauyo laid to rest

HARARE - Former Warriors midfielder Edzai Kasinauyo, who passed away in South Africa over a week ago, was laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare yesterday.

The ex-Black Rhinos, CAPS United and Moroka Swallows player succumbed to heart failure in Johannesburg. He was 42.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the gravesite as Noel Zembe’s song Rangariro was played as the coffin bearing Kasinauyo’s body was offloaded from the hearse.

Former players led by Peter Ndlovu, Ederbelt Dinha, Benjani Mwaruwari, Francis Chandida, Desmond Maringwa, Harlington Shereni, Tinashe Nengomasha and current players Khama Billiat, Ronald Chitiyo, Willard Katsande, Tafadzwa and Evans Rusike, Edward Sadomba, Ronald Pfumbidzai attended the burial.

Yesterday was the day Kasinauyo had planned a get-together with his family to commemorate 20 years since the passing on of his grandmother Junior Dhokwani, who was instrumental in his upbringing but it turned out to be a day he was surrounded by family, friends and relatives for his burial, his grandmother Diana Nyanzira Jamba told mourners yesterday.

“Edzai grew up in Harare’s high density suburb of Mufakose. He was a very quiet boy and each time people looked for him he would be in his bedroom crafting makeshift soccer balls using paper and plastic,” Nyanzira said.

“At that time we never saw anything good in football but he went on to make his life in the sport.

“Some established players such as Stanley Ndunduma, Stanford Mutizwa and Salaad Twaliki would sneak him out of the house just to go and play football with him.

“Finally they decided to come out in the open and asked for permission from his grandmother.

“In January this year, Edzai came to us and said he wanted us to hold a reunion in commemoration of his late grandmother on June 24 and little did we know that we would be gathered here mourning.”

George Mbwando, a former teammate and friend, was devastated at the news of his death.

“...I was confused to the extent that I phoned Edzai’s number to tell him that he had died...Edzai my friend my number — you have it you know where to call me. Now I am free, I have come to terms with reality, I have come to accept that my friend is gone,” said an emotional Mbwando.

Veteran broadcaster and soccer commentator Charles Mabika described Kasinauyo as a humble, quiet and very shy player who in his memory does not recall getting a red card in his entire football career.

“In life everyone has his own different way of doing things and I think you all know Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt that he is a 100m and 200m specialist but can’t run equally well when it comes to marathon and that is what exactly has happened to Edzai,” Mabika said.

“God said I know I have given you talent to play football, to love others unconditionally and to run a business but all this has to come an end now.

“Edzai was a quiet and shy player and not like the other players whom I shall not mention by name and I have to ask Peter (Ndlovu).

“I don’t recall Edzai getting a yellow card or maybe he did but never got a red card.

“I plead with Edzai that if there’s anyone who wronged you to please forgive them for only God knows why it had to happen that way.”