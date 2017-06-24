Zim seek series whitewash



HARARE - After clinching the One Day International series with a game to spare on Thursday, Zimbabwe cricket team can today claim a rare series whitewash against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

Solomon Mire (82) and Craig Ervine (77) scored crucial half centuries as Zimbabwe chased down Netherlands’ revised target of 229 during the rain-interrupted second match which was reduced to 37 overs on Thursday.

The hosts had made the visitors fetch leather after their captain Peter Borren elected to bat after winning the toss with openers Wesley Baressi (67) and Stephan Myburgh (77) starring in a 143-run first wicket partnership.

Spinner Sikandar Raza bagged three wickets for 40 runs from 10 overs for the visitors while captain Graeme Cremer picked two for 55 runs in 10 overs.

Desperate to bounce back in the second ODI and level the series, Netherlands got off to a promising start after seamer Paul van Meekeren bowled out off-form batsman Hamilton Masakadza for 15 runs in the seventh over.

Mire and number three batsman Ervine added 125 for the second wicket partnership before the former was clean bowled by left-arm spinner Michael Rippon after 27.3 overs with Zimbabwe well on course on 160/2.

Ervine departed 34 runs later for Zimbabwe’s third wicket while Raza, the last wicket to fall perished for nine runs in the 33rd over before Sean Williams (29) and Ryan Burl (3) took the team home unbeaten with an over to spare.