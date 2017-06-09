Special schools Arts festival on tomorrow

HARARE - This year’s edition of the Special Schools Arts Festival will kick on Saturday at St Giles Special School in Harare.

The unique arts festival for school children with disabilities has a diverse programme that includes music, drama, visual arts, fabrics, painting, sculpture and crafts.

Festival founder and director Trust Mutekwa told the Daily News that the festival was inspired by the depth of talent that children with disabilities have demonstrated over the years.

“The children living with various disabilities will participate alongside able bodied artists the whole day. We invite people to come and witness many positive stories,” said Mutekwa.

The festival founder, who is popularly known as Teacher Muzavazi, told the Daily News that many schools have confirmed their participation.

“We expect to have 15 schools, 11 of them working with children with disabilities. Among the guest schools is St Joseph Primary School from Mashonaland East, the 2016 national winners of Jikinya Traditional Dance Competitions,” he said.

Mutekwa said the Special Schools Arts Festival is meant to prepare the children for sustainable decent livelihoods and independence while celebrating their achievements, abilities and contributions to society.

“The festival is a platform for addressing stigma and discrimination against the disabled in our society. It is designed to motivate school children with disabilities to explore the avenues of art, help them discover what their inner selves hold and to develop their skills,” he said, adding that the arts showcase will combine performances, exhibitions, workshops and interaction among participants, arts educators, established artists and members of the public.

