Police suspend 357 officers

Bridget Mananavire  •  9 June 2017 12:45PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - Under-fire police, in a bid to stamp the worsening rot within its ranks, last year suspended 357 officers over misconduct amid growing calls for the revamp of law enforcement system by the restive populace and opposition parties.

At the same time, the roadblock saga which has seen police come under heavy criticism from the motoring public and international tourists, has finally attracted the attention of the presidium.

Deputy Home Affairs minister Obedingwa Mguni on Wednesday told Parliament that they were acting on the worsening rot within the police force.

“That is a worry that we as the leaders of Home Affairs have to balance security versus quality service to our citizenry. When the police officers are trained and deployed on the ground, some are doing other things that are not according to the police policy as a force, which they need to be disciplined on.

“The disciplining mechanism which is there in the police has actually seen the suspension of more than 357 police officers last year who had been doing other things that are outside their working scope,” Mguni said.

“Therefore, it is also the duty of the public to understand what is expected from a policeman so that if that police officer commits something outside the working scope, he has to be reported so that we deal with the police office,” he added.

Mguni was responding to Kuwadzana East legislator (MDC) Nelson Chamisa who questioned the conduct of police officers after they ambushed and fired teargas at MDC officials who were conducting a voter registration campaign in Lupane last month.

Among those teargased was MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe.

“Is there going to be a revamp of how the police work looking at what happened two weeks ago when women had a meeting in the rural areas and tear gas was thrown at them.

“Even livestock were affected because of the smoke. Is there anything that is going to be done on how the police work? Looking at how they throw spikes, it is like the police are not working well with the people.

“Is there anything that is going to be done for them to work well with the people because they do not belong to any political party but to the people?” Chamisa asked Mguni.

Meanwhile, police roadblocks have finally caught the attention of President Robert Mugabe’s office with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday telling Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo to engage his Tourism counterpart Walter Mzembi to sort out the contentious issue.

“I am aware that the issue of roadblocks has been raised by a number of tourists. As government, we remain committed to the free movement of tourists and the need to ensure their safety. I therefore urge the two ministers of Home Affairs (and Tourism and Hospitality Industry to sit down together under one roof and further determine how the need for safety and movement of tourists can be guaranteed,” Mnangagwa said.

Last week, Mzembi once again complained about the numerous police roadblocks which he said were driving away tourists.

A recent survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) revealed that nearly 10 000 tourists rated police services as “very poor”, with half of them vowing never to visit the country again after enduring endless harassment at many roadblocks.

Comments (3)

For as long as zanu pf is in power it remains a pipe dream to expect meaningful changes in the police force,in fact in all uniformed forces.Recently the courts ruled that it is illegal for the police to use spikes against motorists but most recently Chihuri was quoted in one of the daily newspapers and radio station supporting the use of spikes by his troops.The courts also ruled against spot fines some time back but in our roads spot fines by the traffic continue unabated.Police and army are supposed to be apolitical but during any election pitting zanu pf with any opposition party,they will be in full force beating up and arresting opposition supporters on flimsy charges.The current police personnel is beyond rehabilitation because corruption has become part of their DNA ,thanks to their police boss.To change their corrupt bahaviour there has to be political change.They have been caught in the web of the "chef" syndrome which is rampant in zanu pf.

Janana wa Bikaz - 9 June 2017

@Editor: This is something that happened last year over the coarse of a year! But from your headline, its as through they were all suspected at once yesterday! Honestly i'm getting tired of your deceitful headlines!

Nyoni - 9 June 2017

@Editor: This is something that happened last year over the coarse of a year! But from your headline, it's as though they were all suspended at once yesterday! Honestly i'm getting tired of your deceitful headlines!

Nyoni - 9 June 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely