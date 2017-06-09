Macheso celebrates 49th birthday tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Sungura music star Alick Macheso will celebrate his 49th birthday tonight at a gig set for Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza.

The Tafadzwa singer’s big day will also feature performances by his mentor Nicholas Zakaria, Jacob Moyana, Faheem Somanje, Leonard Zhakata, Seh Calaz and Soul Jah Love.

Macheso, who went solo in 1997 after quitting sungura veteran Zakaria’s Khiama Boys, told the Daily News that he is taking his 49th birthday as a moment to reflect on his music career.

“We live by grace, hence I thank my God for giving me more years on this planet. It is not because I am clever or what, but it is just his kindness,” Macheso said, adding that young musicians must stop substance abuse if they want to have long careers.

“Youngsters should learn to respect their bodies by not engaging in activities that threaten their health such as abusing drugs.

“As for me, I have learnt to concentrate with my work; I am always working at improving my skills as a musician and vocalist. I think this has given me the power to keep going and remain relevant in the music industry.”

Macheso conceded that he has been pleasantly surprised by the success he has registered since he went solo two decades ago.

“I never imagined that I would become a top musician. I use my music as a platform to educate people in the same manner gospel preachers do on the pulpit. I also consider music as a special vehicle to express my inner feelings.

“For this reason, I do not rush to release albums. However, my fans should expect another album between August and December this year,” he said.