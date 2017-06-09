Fraud-accused soldier gets bail

Share this article:

MUTARE - A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer on trial over $59 000 theft has been freed on $350 bail after engaging another lawyer.

Tsungai Mazani, whose case was thrown into disarray after his lawyer Macleen Mahaso was arrested for failing to renew his practicing licence, was remanded to June 22 for trial by magistrate Innocent Bepura.

Mazani’s initial bail application was disregarded following Mahaso’s arrest. His new lawyer had to restart the whole process.

He is being charged with theft of trust property as defined in section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

It is the State’s case that Mazani and Ezekiel Murehwa were handed $59 000 on May 29 at around 0540 hours so that they could take it into Mozambique where the owner intended to buy bales of second hand clothes.

The duo allegedly took the money and fled to Harare where Mazani was arrested from.

His alleged accomplice, Murehwa, who had been released on bail pending the arrest of Mazani, will be summoned to appear in court on the same date.

The court heard $25 400 was recovered from Murehwa with $33 600 alleged to having been in Mazani’s possession.

Fletcher Karombe was prosecuting.