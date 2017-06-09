Chibuku Neshamwari descends on Mat South

Share this article:

HARARE - The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2017 will move to Blanket Mine Beer hall in Gwanda tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be the turn of Matabeleland South to host the event following in the footsteps of Harare, Mashonaland Central and East provinces.

Around 10 groups are expected to participate in the event where the winner will walk away with $300 with number two pocketing $200. The third group will take home $150.

Last year, the Matabeleland South leg of the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival was won by How Mine Beni.

The winning group will represent Harare Province at the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2017 national finals that will take place in Bulawayo on August 5.

The winners of the national finals will take home a staggering $7 000 with position number two winning $5 000 while the third-placed one will net $3 000.

Redwing Beni Arinoti, from Manicaland — three-time winners of the contest — took home the coveted prize held at White City Stadium in the City of Kings.

The 18-member Penhalonga-based dance group, which won the same competition in 1996 and 2007, took the first prize of $7 000 with Bulawayo’s Sekunjalo MaAfrica pocketing $5 000 after claiming second position.

Harare-based Maramuro Agure landed third position and $3 000 in prize money.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance festival is a tripartite partnership between sponsors, Delta Beverages, the National Arts Council and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.

Founded in 1963, the Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance festival had grown to critical acclaim, and now boasts some of the most valuable entertainment franchises on the local arts front.