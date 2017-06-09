Byo seeks go-ahead for low-density housing

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - The council here has applied to the Local Government ministry seeking permission to develop land along Victoria Falls road into a low density residential area.

The city is currently sitting on a 100 000 housing waiting list.

The latest council report indicate that the municipality has already approved plans for the proposed residential layout in Highmount North.

“The proposed Highmount North residential development is meant to cater for the high income earners, who are part of the ballooning council waiting list,” reads part of the minutes.

“The site is bounded by the existing Highmount suburb to the south, to the north and west the site is bounded by Trenance and to the East by Neqi Township and Harrisvale Township.”

According to the minutes, the land for the new low density suburb is located about 8 kilometres north-west of the central business district, along Jungle Road off the Victoria Falls Road.

“In terms of the operative city of Bulawayo Master Plan, the proposed site is zoned for residential development, and the total area covered is approximately 63 9072 hectares in extent as depicted on TPB 817,” the minutes read.

The plan is reportedly waiting for Kusukuwere’s approval before the local authority starts developing the land.

The city felt the move to identify the land for development was a positive one in as far as decongesting the city is concerned.

Despite the growing number of those in need of houses, the local authority has only managed to service 15 000 housing stands in the last 15 years.