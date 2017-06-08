VPCG partners Wunderman Global

Share this article:

HARARE - Advertising and Multimedia firm, VPCG is now Zimbabwe’s first fully data-driven agency which offers a vast selection of social media global tools and access to massive database of case studies and digital services.

The Agency now offers all round digital solutions following the signing of an affiliation agreement with world renowned digital agency, Wunderman Global.

This development means VPCG becomes the first Communication Agency in Zimbabwe that has evolved and latched onto the global phenomenon of Digital Media.

The company’s chief executive Reg Makuchete said he was thrilled to offer the Zimbabwean market a service which will see brands maximise their digital capacity to reach their customers while enjoying access to data and analytics that will enable companies to carry out initiatives to enhance profitability.

“We are an agency that is highly adaptive and embrace the future. As we evolve towards solidifying our digital drive we seek to add value to our clients by offering data analytics that base marketing communications on consumer behaviour and environmental trends derived from data gathered on and off line,” he said.

Makuchete said their clients will be equipped with the best communication medium to exploit.

“It’s no longer about just creating a pretty advert, but about ensuring our clients are responding to the needs of their customers using the most accessible medium at the most convenient times and at competitive pricing.

“Our target is to ensure that the VPCG client enjoys full mileage on brand equity and attains long term loyalty from their customers,” he added.

VPCG, which began operations in April 2007, has tapped into the biggest concern of its clients and is making efforts to be at the forefront of offering best customers experience.

“Today’s customer is an avid digital consumer with some digital device being the first and last touch points of communication when customers wake up or go to sleep. We believe that tapping into the digital mind frame of consumers is the future for any business that is looking to survive tomorrow,” Makuchete said

VPCG is a fully certified member of the Advertising Media Association and Zimbabwe Association of Accredited Practitioners in Advertising. The group offers professional creative through to fully-fledged advertising campaigns, digital solutions, public relations services, corporate financial reporting, web designs and motion graphics.

It has scooped several advertising awards including the much coveted Marketing Association of Zimbabwe Superbrand Award in 2016.

Wunderman global operates in more than 68 countries across the world and is part of WPP, the world’s biggest agency network. Wunderman Global has received numerous accolades in various world markets for delivering first class digitally sophisticated methodologies on campaigns that yielded massive rewards for clients.