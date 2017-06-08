NetOne calls Parliament

Share this article:

HARARE - NetOne has answered the legislators’ call by handing over a donation to the 2017 Parliament Open and Sports Day scheduled for Harare tomorrow.

The mobile telephone network operator yesterday availed the sponsorship for the Parliament’s winning teams in the following disciplines; volleyball, netball and soccer.

Each winning team from the three disciplines is expected to walk away with a OneFusion floating trophy, 15 OneFusion T-shirts, 15 x $10 OneFusion airtime and NetOne line package loaded with 130 minutes on net voice minutes, 40 off net minutes, 800 Megabytes (MB) of data, 805 MB Whatsapp, 1035 MB Facebook, 500 MB Twitter and 30 SMS valid for 30 days.

They have also availed individual awards of brilliance in which the Player of the Tournament for each discipline is expected to receive 200 OneFusion branded exercise books for a preferred school in their constituency while all teams will also get 100 bottles OneFusion branded water.

Speaking to the Daily News on the sidelines of the hand-over ceremony yesterday, acting NetOne chief executive Brian Mutandiro said the donation is only one small step towards bigger things to come.

“What happened today (yesterday) is a very exciting opportunity for NetOne to partner with parliamentarians, to support them in the activities which they are doing on Friday,” Mutandiro said.

“We believe that they are a key stakeholder in the country in guiding our democracy and churning out the turn-around programmes that government has been espousing.

“We believe also at this juncture that we have got affordable products that will allow reasonable costs in terms of communication and we just wanted to share with them our own transformation and just to encourage them to keep on doing the good work that they are doing.

“We are very confident that this is just the beginning and will take every opportunity to support them in their endeavours as you know it’s a very onerous task that they have to craft strategies for the country and to guide the country so we feel that every time that they find the occasion to have breaks and to recreate we must support them.”

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda thanked the mobile network company for the donation and also took the opportunity to call upon other corporates to follow suit.

“...thank you very much NetOne for your magnanimity and I can assure you that this kindly gesture will go a long way in uplifting this day that has been reserved for recreation,” Chokuda said.

“I would also want to invite your esteemed organisation and other corporates not here present to extend such a helping hand towards our gold event which is set for August 4 we hope you will be able to come on board and assist a worthy cause like this.”

Also present during the hand-over proceedings, Chief Musarurwa challenged Parliamentarians to migrate to a people-oriented network such as NetOne.

“Zimbabweans all over the country are migrating to a progressive network NetOne who have shown that they care for the responsibilities of the people through their OneFusion product I would like therefore to urge parliamentarians to follow what their constituencies are doing,” Musarurwa said.