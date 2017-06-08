Mnangagwa's nephew spared prison

Share this article:

HARARE - Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew Tongai yesterday got away with a four-month wholly suspended prison term on condition that he settles his $5 120 maintenance arrears.

Tongai Mnangagwa, 39, was dragged to court by his ex-wife Shuvai Murumbi — a public relations executive — for failing to pay $5 120 maintenance for their two children.

Mnangagwa pleaded guilty to contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act when he appeared before Harare magistrate Annia Ndiraya.

He was ordered to pay $1 500 immediately and settle the balance by July 7 this year.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano had asked the court to impose a stiffer penalty after Mnangagwa had mentioned that he runs an engineering firm.

“The accused person has demonstrated that he is a person of means and the State is of the view that he wilfully defaulted paying for his children’s upkeep for such a long period,” Nyagano said.

“He must be induced to pay the arrears and the court must order that accused person pays $2 500 forthwith and settles the rest on a date provided by the court.”

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano said on June 9, 2014, Mnangagwa was ordered by the Harare Magistrates’ Courts to pay $250 per month to Murumbi in child support.

The court heard that Mnangagwa made part payments and failed to settle the maintenance in full from June 2014 to May 2017, resulting in arrears of $5 120.