It's a great honour: Musona

Share this article:

HARARE - Newly-appointed Warriors captain Knowledge Musona said it is a huge honour to be handed the armband to lead the team for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

The Warriors begin their Group B campaign with a clash against the Lone Stars at the National Sports Stadium with Musona leading the team for the first time.

“I must say I’m very happy with the training regime it is going on very well since my first session on Monday when I joined the other guys who came earlier where I’m told it was serious business as usual,” Musona told reporters at the end of their morning practice at the Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare yesterday.

“I think it’s a great honour to lead your country. I appreciate the coach’s decision to give me the armband.

“I believe everyone in camp deserves to be the captain because we are all leaders in our own right. He (Mapeza) however, chose me for reasons best known to him and for that I welcome the development with a positive mind but obviously with the help of my teammates we will be working together and sharing ideas so I look forward to a positive start on Sunday.”

Turning on to the match the “Smiling Assassin” said it was important to collect maximum points and avoid reading much into the statistics where the Warriors have always been a better side against Liberia.

“It’s very obvious that we are targeting three points since this is our first game of the campaign and besides every game we play, we play to win. It is very crucial and we are playing at home so we need to play to the best of our ability and I think we need to work hard in the next few days and give the nation good results,” Musona added.

“It’s a fair group but in football these days in Africa everyone has equal chances making it to the top because we no longer have the so-called weaker or stronger sides. We don’t want to look into the past football is changing every time and our focus is that we just want to play our game, it’s a new team and new challenge and it’s not going to be an easy game.”

In addition to a large contingent of foreign-based players called in camp, SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera took part in his first training session yesterday.

Bhasera arrived in the country on Tuesday night while injured Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Khama Billiat jetted in yesterday afternoon accompanied by team manager and former Warriors skipper Peter Ndlovu.

Billiat will not be part of the squad for the Liberia clash as he is still nursing an injury that has seen him being side-lined across the Limpopo for the last five weeks.