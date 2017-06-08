America-based Nhira to hold free show

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwean musician Brian Nhira (24), who was praised last year by American music star Pharrell Williams after an electric performance on the American prime-time show, The Voice, will hold a free concert at News Café Borrowdale on Saturday afternoon.

Nhira, who also won plaudits American country music singer Blake Shelton for his exploits on The Voice, is a son of a church minister.

“My dad is a travelling minister. Our family has travelled together for 16 years of my life…My parents make their living travelling in ministry (church) and I have been to Africa on 10 mission trips,” the rising musician revealed during his stint on The Voice last year, adding that Zimbabwe would always remain dear.

“Zimbabwe is so near and dear to my heart, my parents are from there (Zimbabwe). I go back every year to Zimbabwe, I spend a lot of my summers in Zimbabwe, singing and speaking there, and so, man, I am honored to represent this great nation.”

The promising artiste, whose music is inclined towards gospel, has released several singles which include Back Where You Belong (2015), Still Believe (2015) and his latest Would You Still Love Me? Which he released this year.

Nhira said he wrote ‘Would You Still Love Me' while getting ready to board an airplane heading to a friend's wedding: "Sitting in the airport terminal, I noticed an elderly couple. The wife was in a wheel chair and it was evident that she couldn't speak or move on her own. As drool dripped from her mouth, her husband wiped it away.

"In that moment, I was confronted with the reality that I was getting ready to witness the wedding of my good friend and his bride who are both young and full of life. They would soon commit to loving each other for the rest of their lives without a clue as to the circumstances the future would bring.

"As I continued to observe the elderly couple, in that airport terminal, I began to think of how at one point in their lives they stood at the altar, both full of life, but somewhere along the line... something happened. It is that experience that birthed the song,” he wrote on his website.

The Zimbabwean musician’s debut album is titled ‘Hope’s Stand’ and is available on ITunes.

At his News Café Borrowdale homecoming show, Nhira will share the stage with several local musicians who include Heavy Machine singer Bryan K, Tamy, Zim Hip Hop star Simba Tagz, Tinashe Makura, Prayersoul and ShashI.