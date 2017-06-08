Alkaline Harare concert in doubt

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwean fans of Jamaican music star Alkaline appear destined to wait longer for the controversial artiste to hold a maiden concert in the country.

The Jamaican star was originally scheduled to perform at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on August 26 but organisers of the concert — 2 Kings Entertainment — cast doubt on the gig yesterday.

“We have encountered a lot of logistical problems in our bid to bring the Jamaican star to Harare and because of that we are already working on an alternative plan,” 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson, Dee Nosh, told the Daily News.

He added that they had already contacted “an even bigger and legendary Jamaican star.”

“I can’t reveal specific details now because we have to notify the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe first but believe me on August 26 we will have a top Jamaican star at the HICC,” said the 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson.

Though Dee Nosh was unwilling to identify the Jamaican star who could replace Alkaline, a well-placed source told the Daily News that 2 Kings Entertainment had settled on the King of Dancehall himself, Beenie Man.

“Beenie Man has been in Zimbabwe before and is reportedly keen to return to Zimbabwe. He is an attractive option because he has a big following in this country,” the source said.

The first and only time Beenie Man performed in Zimbabwe was in 2010 when he was brought to Zimbabwe by Delta Beverages to headline the Lion Lager Beer Festival which was held at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Then he shared the stage with several local artistes who included Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D, Stunner and Madiz.

If either Alkaline or Beenie Man make it to Zimbabwe, it will be yet confirmation of how Zimbabwe has become a popular destination for international reggae/dancehall artistes.

A string of top-notch Jamaican entertainers who include Chris Martin, Konshens, Capleton, Fantam Moja, Mr Vegas, Charlie Black, Busy Signal, Kalado, Elephant Man, Luciano, Sizzla, Mavado and Popcaan have performed in Zimbabwe in recent years.

Another Jamaican star Antony B will perform in Harare on June 23 at the Glamis Arena in an event that will also feature Winky D and Jah Prayzah among other local musicians.