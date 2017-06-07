Mnangagwa speaks on roadblocks

Helen Kadirire  •  7 June 2017 12:32PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged the Home Affairs and Tourism ministries to join hands and find a lasting solution to the pervasive bribe-seeking police checkpoints hindering travellers on the roads to Zimbabwe’s famous tourist spots.

This comes as tourists have added their voice to growing concerns over the heavy presence of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on the country’s roads, with over half of respondents in a Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) survey saying they felt harassed.

“I am aware that the issue of roadblocks has been raised by a number of tourists.

“As government, we remain committed to the free movement of tourists and the need to ensure their safety.

“I therefore urge the two ministers of Home Affairs (Ignatius Chombo) and Tourism and Hospitality Industry (Walter Mzembi) to sit down together under one roof and further determine how the need for safety and movement of tourists can be guaranteed.

“I also want to commend the ZRP, the visiting public and tourists, especially in the Victoria Falls area, for their cooperation,” Mnangagwa said at the official launch of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development in Harare yesterday.

The vice president also implored local authorities to ensure that their towns and cities are clean at all times following Mzembi’s remarks that the country is not marketable because of its filth.

“So far, the cleanest city in Africa is Kigali, Rwanda, hence we would want to emulate it and have a culture of cleanliness which is next to Godliness.

“Indigenous knowledge systems inform us to do thorough cleaning of our environs, especially when expecting visitors. We cannot invite tourists to dirty environments,” he said.

Mzembi said 95,6 percent of people who visit Zimbabwe intend on coming back again, while 83,1 percent of the satisfied visitors said they had value for money.

“The less than 5 percent in the 38 680 sample who were not satisfied cited various reasons and 63,2 percent said Zimbabwe was a highly-priced destination, 43,3 percent said they felt harassed by the police at roadblocks. 31,1 percent cited poor infrastructure and other facilities and 22,2 percent of the sample cited poor quality services.

“14,7 percent felt they were harassed by customs and Zimra and 8,7 percent said they felt harassed by immigration. The good news is that only 6,5 percent felt that they would not come again because the people were not friendly,” Mzembi said.

Comments (4)

Pease, the first people who feel the corrupt intimidation by money hungry ZRP are Zimbabweans! The VP MUST say Citizens must not be intimidated including tourists. By mentioning tourist and leaving out Zimbabweans who feel unruly and corrupt police roadblock meant to put poor citizens' money into their pockets and at the same time raise money for the violent government is indirectly saying "spare tourists and suck citizens" The corrupt government has given ZRP green light to be corrupt. We will meet in the ballot box!!!!!

Harassed Citizen - 7 June 2017

Nothing will come out of the meeting between the 2 ministers.Chombo is stubborn.Something can only happen if Gushungo speaks.Otherwise it's a futile exercise.I have given up.

Tahir Iqbal - 7 June 2017

In Zimbabwe it is a crime to own or drive a car.The puerile notions that we hear from the police at road blocks are only found in Zimbabwe.Does the so called "biscuit""type of a spare wheel cause an accident?If I have a puncture does that biscuit not take me to the nearest garage?The manufacturer of that car has recommended that to be the spare wheel of that particular car,not the policeman!Surely there is no sane tourist who will ever recommend anyone to visit this country!Never.The VP has hit the nail on the head and hopefully some sense will be knocked into the relevant authorities and act fast.

Tourist - 7 June 2017

