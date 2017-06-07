Jason Derulo to feature on Coke Studio Africa

Share this article:

HARARE - Three years ago, Coke Studio Africa saw the legendary Wyclef Jean take the stage and light up our households with the unforgettable Divine Sorrow.

A year later super star NE-YO took Peace One Day to Rwanda and delivered a Coke Studio original song Reason.

In 2016, Coke Studio saw the iconic Trey Songz set the stage on fire with his dynamic presence and now, in 2017 Coke Studio brings the Mega Platinum star: Jason Derulo, a new-school, multi-talented creative giant who has sold over 50 million singles and impressively achieved 11 platinum singles including Wiggle, Whatcha’ Say, Talk Dirty, It Girl, In My Head, Trumpets and Marry Me.

This year, Coke Studio has merged Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa into one bigger and better, Coke Studio Africa-2017.

The show has confirmed Jason Derulo as this year’s guest star set to feature on a special episode themed the “Global Fusion Edition!”.

The American Pop/R&B singer and dancer who is currently riding high with his latest banger Swalla is expected to jet into Nairobi, Kenya this week to participate in the recording of Coca-Cola’s flagship African music show: Coke Studio Africa.

Two of Africa’s hottest music producers: Masterkraft (Nigeria) and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa) will be tasked with producing all the African artistes — who include Jah Prayzah and Jason Derulo, after which all the music will be performed and recorded live alongside Coke Studio’s highly talented house band.

Last year, DJ Maphorisa produced music collaborations between Trey Songz and selected Coke Studio African stars.

Coke Studio Africa-2017 includes artistes from South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, DRC and Cameroon.

The new season is set to premiere in different regions from September this year and will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.