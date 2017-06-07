Bryan K sings for lost lover?

Share this article:

HARARE - Bryan K, who released his first ever gospel song last month, has bounced back with a new song — Forever.

The Chinhoyi-born singer told the Daily News that the song, he co-produced with a Ghanaian producer — Ceekay — will be released on June 16.

“I love the song. I am happy to have co-produced the song with Ceekay because his productions are world-class,” The Heavy Machine singer told the Daily News.

When he released the gospel track, My Love, last month, Bryan K said he wrote the song after being disappointed by an unnamed “someone.”

“I wrote the song My Love after being disappointed by a person I care about and only got to realise that the only person who has been there for me unconditionally is God,” Bryan K said then.

Though he is still unwilling to publicly say more about the person who drove him to write the gospel song, the forthcoming song appears to suggest that Bryan K was a victim of heartbreak and that he is still willing to reunite with his estranged lover.

Part of Forever goes: “When I think about the time, all the time we spent together Only tears come to my mind I miss you now more than ever Would you love me once again? I promise I will never do you wrong babe.”

In addition to Forever, Bryan K has also lined up a song titled Ndoita Sei produced by South Africa-based Mr Kamera that will be released later in the year.

Bryan K first attracted national prominence in 2012 when he won the Starbrite talent search competition. The 24-year-old artiste, who calls his music AfroSoul, then dropped his debut album — Nyaya Dzerudo — in 2015 before unleashing the hit Heavy Machine last year.

Last year, Bryan K took his craft to new heights when he collaborated with Mr Kamera on the hit Pamusika. The track has since been remixed with Nigerian hip-hop artiste Ice Prince and Malawian music star Gemini Major being incorporated onto the hit.