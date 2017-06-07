Aspindale to develop 1 200 houses

Share this article:

HARARE - Property development firm, Aspindale Park, is constructing over 1 200 high-density houses in Harare, in a move that is expected to ease the country’s housing backlog that is estimated to be over 1,25 million.

The company’s financial advisor, Bianca Swan, said majority of the houses — to be built on a scheme modelled along South African urban settlements — range from 200 square meters up to 350 square meters.

“This is our first property development but we are determined for it to be the best high density housing project in the country. Phase 1 of development has commenced and we hope to complete all 3 Phases by the end of this year,” she said during a tour of the area last week.

Swan noted that the company will also develop two schools, three churches, a clinic, retail space, two fuel filling stations and a small-to-medium enterprises zone on the 56-hectare land at the junction of High Glen Road and Kambuzuma.

The property will have all the desired services and amenities, in addition to durable roads, water, electricity and sewer connectivity the stands will be provided with solar-powered streetlights and high-speed fibre Internet connectivity.

“Small and medium enterprises will be established in the development to provide access to shops, markets and suppliers within walking distance of the residences. These amenities will create massive scope for employment and economic development as well as investment opportunities creating a community like no other,” she said.

Aspindale Park, which has vast experience in operating businesses in Zimbabwe and southern Africa, was cleared by the City of Harare as well as the Environmental Management Authority to continue with the ambitious project.

Swan further indicated that the company is also currently building a three bed-roomed show house which is 94 square metres on a 200 square metre stand.

“The show house has so far received very good feedback from all our visitors and we believe it is helping to demonstrate the high quality of the development and give our customers real understanding of what it will look like once completed,” she said.