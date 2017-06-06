Mnangagwa nephew dragged to court

Share this article:

HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew — Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa — has been dragged to court by his ex-wife for allegedly defaulting payment of $5 120 maintenance for their two children.

Tongai, 39, of Sunridge in Harare, appeared before magistrate Annia Ndiraya charged with contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act.

He was granted $100 bail and ordered not to interfere with witnesses and continue residing at his present address pending finalisation of the case.

Tongai denied the charges and a full trial will be convened before Ndiraya tomorrow.

The complainant is Shuvai Murumbi, a public relations executive.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano alleged that on June 9, 2014 Mnangagwa was ordered by the Harare Magistrates’ Courts to pay $250 per month to Murumbi as maintenance for their two children.

The court heard that Tongai made part payments and failed to settle the maintenance in full from June 2014 to May 2017.

According to State papers, Tongai is now in arrears of $5 120.