Fake money dealer murdered

HARARE - A five-man gang has been dragged to court after it allegedly murdered an Epworth money dealer after busting him while giving people fake South African rands at a Warren Park supermarket.

The crew — Clement Radzokota, 62, Taona Leonard Chiwanga, 38, Hopewell Nyamukondiwa, 37, Zorodzai Macheka, 19 and Muchengeti Ndoro, 24 — appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza yesterday facing murder charges.

They were remanded in custody to July 31 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court, as they are facing a third schedule offence.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on May 30 at around 3pm, Radzokota and his accomplices were at Warren Park 1 Shopping Centre when the now deceased Ernest Nyarambi arrived in the company of one Owen Mupfuwa.

Nyarambi and Mupfuwa were coming from Epworth and allegedly carried fake South African rands intending to dupe unsuspecting people.

The court heard that the duo tried to exchange the fake currency with three different people and their luck ran out after it was discovered.

It is alleged that was when Radzokota and his accomplices intervened and confronted Nyarambi and Mupfuwa about the fake notes.

They reportedly apprehended Nyarambi and Mupfuwa.

Radzokota and his accomplices began assaulting the pair with clenched fists and booted feet, accusing them of being thieves.

The court heard that Mupfuwa managed to escape from the attack and rushed to inform Nyarambi’s brother, Kundishora, of the incident.

The following day at around 7am, Nyarambi’s lifeless body was discovered at a road close to Trade Centre in Waterfalls by an informant who reported to Waterfalls Police Station.

On June 1, Mupfuwa was interviewed by police and led them to the scene where he positively identified Radzokota and his accomplices as the people who meted instant justice on him and Nyarambi.

The five were subsequently arrested and post mortem results concluded that Nyarambi’s death was due to subarachnoid hemorrhage, cerebral contusion and head trauma.