Taibu rules out sensational comeback

HARARE - Ex-Zimbabwe cricket coach Alan Butcher triggered renewed hope of seeing former captain Tatenda Taibu back into the national colours again one more time.

Whether the drive was sincere or made in jest it certainly had many Taibu fans filled with lots of anticipation that the “Little Master” was about to make a comeback.

Taibu quit the game at a young age when in 2012 he decided to walk away to concentrate on his work in the church when he was only 29.

It was Taibu himself, now the Zimbabwe Cricket convenor of selectors who took to social media to share with his legion of followers’ part of his discussion with Butcher after the two reunited in England last week.

Taibu is currently in Liverpool, England, with a 16-man squad of aspiring cricketers under his newly formed Zimbabwe Rising Stars Academy.

“Catching up on many a battles we fought together with @abutch58 and him trying hard to convince me to play again. To that I just smiled...,” Taibu tweeted.

“And so you should,” came Butcher’s immediate response.

After that shot exchange between the two, Taibu’s followers began to reminisce how he used to play the game as they hoped that it might trigger him to come out of retirement.

“The reverse sweep, running between the wickets & the keeping...my favourite cricketer after Andy Flower, such talent,” @ttheblaqboi wrote.

“One more time please,” @weeyan29 weighed in while @KTsekwende said the whole nation awaits Taibu’s return, “Tiba he’s (Butcher) not the only one trying to convince you....the nation wills it too.”

Others reminded Taibu that he is a man of faith and should not waste the God-given talent that made him Zimbabwe’s first black test captain.

“Of course you can, why are you keeping that talent away God will punish you mate let’s use our God given talent,” @faraihilton wrote.

But speaking to the Daily News on Sunday from the UK, Taibu put to rest any chances of him donning the national team jersey again.

“Butch and I go back a long way and we just talk on and off about anything and no, it’s not something to be considered at all,” he said.

Butcher also admitted that he had failed to convince Taibu to make the comeback but was pleased that at least things are moving smoothly on the administration side.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen (Taibu coming out of retirement),” Butcher said.

“It was great to meet up with Tatenda (Taibu) and Stuart Matsikenyeri again and to hear of the good work they are doing with this group of players and to hear from Taibu of the progress being made at international level, particularly with regard to administration and governance.

“The squad were good natured, polite, well-behaved but also competitive and wholehearted on the field. The country can be proud of them.”Tatenda Taibu rules out sensational comeback