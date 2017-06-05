Stalemate in Zvishavane

Share this article:

ZVISHAVANE - Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi felt a draw was a fair result after sharing points with bitter rivals FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premiership tie yesterday.

Former Harare City winger Talent Chawapuwa lit the fiercely-contested derby when he gave FC Platinum the lead just three minutes into the game.

But Wellington Taderera levelled matters on 14 minutes to ensure the two teams share spoils.

With each side gaining a point it means Shabanie Mine remained in ninth place on the log table with 14 points after 12 matches while the platinum miners dropped to seventh place with 20 points having played two games less.

“It was a 50-50 game and a draw was a fair result. We conceded early after our defence lapsed in concentration but I was impressed with the attitude of my boys after the goal,” Chiragwi said after the match.

“We also went on to create many chances particularly in the first half.”

FC Platinum assistant gaffer Lizwe Sweswe felt their less-fancied opponents deserved the point.

“It was a fair result considering that Shabanie played well and we also played well… playing away from home, I also think a point is satisfactory,” Sweswe said.

With emotions high before the match, the result managed to appease the small mining town whose football allegiance is split down the middle between the two clubs.

Shabanie Mine, who are reeling under serious financial challenges, gave a good account of themselves as they frustrated their more fancied opponents throughout the afternoon with veteran defender William Mapfumo putting in a five-star performance.

Although the platinum miners settled first with a goal in their second raid at Shabanie Mine goal, the hosts were unfazed and closed down the visitors frustrating them out of their usually fluid passing game as they harassed and challenged.

With the Chinda Boys winning almost all the duels in midfield the equaliser was always coming.

Taderera did justice to a period of brilliant play as he was put through by Dylan Chivandire to slot home in a swift attacking play by the Chinda Boys.

With the score tied, neither team got any clear chances to go ahead with the second period particularly being nervy as both teams were more cautious.