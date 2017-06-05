Nyamutsa, Chikanga prevail

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Canicious Nyamutsa won the seventh and final edition of the Old Mutual Nkulumane Fun Run with a time of 29.15.86 in Bulawayo yesterday.

This was the last staging of the event after the sponsors Old Mutual announced that they were introducing the 21km half marathon next season in place of the 10km race.

The 25-year-old Nyamutsa, who was behind the leading pack for the better part of the race until the last three kilometres, believes hard work and endurance were behind his success.

“It’s through hard work that I managed to win today. I have always trained hard and pushed myself and it’s so encouraging that I am winning,” he said.

“My main target now is to represent my country at the Olympics and age is still on my side. In the race today, I struggled a lot in the down-hill however I gained momentum in the up-hill where my strength is.

“The pace setters were too fast for me in the first five kilometres and I really struggled to keep up the pace.”

Jacob Mugomeri came second in 29.35.59 while Misheck Sithole third in 29.51.82 minutes.

In the women’s category, rising star Bertha Chikanga won the 10km race in 35.15.86 while Rudo Mhondero came second in 35:80:36 and Patience Garauzive finished third in 36:05:86.

“It was an easy race for me, I had prepared well and managed to win. I will continue working hard to win more races and try to represent Zimbabwe in other championship,” the 20-year-old Chikanga said.

The winners of the male and female category in the main race pocketed $500 each while second and third got $400 and $300 respectively.

Veterans’ winner Trust Chidomaya also pocketed $500 after coming fifth in the main race.

Dumo Mkhwananzi and Raviro Magomo won the junior men and junior women’s 10km races while Elford Moyo and Margaret Bangajena won in the wheelchair competition.