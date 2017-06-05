Nyamande finishes 2nd at Comrades

SPORTS WRITER  •  5 June 2017 7:10PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe's long distance runner Hatiwande Nyamande finished in second place during yesterday’s gruelling Comrades Marathon with a time of 5:38.48.

Nyamande finished behind South Africa’s Bongmusa Mthembu, who came home in a time of 5:35:34, to claim his second Comrades title.

Gift Kelehe of South Africa finished third in the 86.7km race from Durban to Pietermaritzburg with a time of 5:41.48.

Charles Tjiane took early control in the “up” run charging through the halfway point at Drummond in 2:47:29, nearly two minutes clear of a large chasing group.

Though he managed to extend his advantage in the early stages of the second half, however, Tjiane was caught by the pack, which had been whittled down to six men with 22km to go.

Gradually shaking off his opposition, as they dropped off the pace one by one, Mthembu took the lead approaching the infamous Polly Shortts climb with less than 10km remaining.

Mthembu, who won the Comrades “down” run in 2014 and bagged silver at the 100km World Championships last year, became the first South African man in 27 years to win the prestigious annual race more than once.

Meanwhile, in the women’s section, American runner Camille Herron overcame a stutter at the end to bag her maiden Comrades title.

Herron, who had missed out on two previous attempts at the race due to illness and injury, dominated the women’s event.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely