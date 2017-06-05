Nyamande finishes 2nd at Comrades

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe's long distance runner Hatiwande Nyamande finished in second place during yesterday’s gruelling Comrades Marathon with a time of 5:38.48.

Nyamande finished behind South Africa’s Bongmusa Mthembu, who came home in a time of 5:35:34, to claim his second Comrades title.

Gift Kelehe of South Africa finished third in the 86.7km race from Durban to Pietermaritzburg with a time of 5:41.48.

Charles Tjiane took early control in the “up” run charging through the halfway point at Drummond in 2:47:29, nearly two minutes clear of a large chasing group.

Though he managed to extend his advantage in the early stages of the second half, however, Tjiane was caught by the pack, which had been whittled down to six men with 22km to go.

Gradually shaking off his opposition, as they dropped off the pace one by one, Mthembu took the lead approaching the infamous Polly Shortts climb with less than 10km remaining.

Mthembu, who won the Comrades “down” run in 2014 and bagged silver at the 100km World Championships last year, became the first South African man in 27 years to win the prestigious annual race more than once.

Meanwhile, in the women’s section, American runner Camille Herron overcame a stutter at the end to bag her maiden Comrades title.

Herron, who had missed out on two previous attempts at the race due to illness and injury, dominated the women’s event.