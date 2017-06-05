Musona arrives for Liberia clash

Share this article:

HARARE - Warriors triker Knowledge Musona is now in the country and is expected to be among the squad when the team resumes training this afternoon for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia.

Musona arrived in the country on Saturday night after helping his side KV Oostende secure Europa League qualification for next season after beating Genk in a play-off last week.

Injured Mamelodi Sundowns winger Khama Billiat is expected to be in the country today.

Billiat has missed Sundowns’ last two matches all in the African Champions League after suffering a knee injury.

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is hoping the forward will have recovered in time for Sunday’s match at the National Sports Stadium.

SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera is expected to be in Harare tomorrow after having travelled to Lubumbashi for his side’s African Confederation Cup clash with TP Mazembe.

The Warriors had broken camp last Friday to allow local players to represent their clubs at the weekend’s Castle Lager Premiership matches.

Mapeza is also faced with injury concerns of CAPS United pair — goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda and defender Dennis Dauda.

The two could only watch from the sidelines as the Green Machine suffered a humiliating 2-4 defeat at the hands of Libyan side Al-Ahli Tripoli on Friday in the African Champions League.

Last week, Mapeza reacted to the injuries by including Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova and inform Dynamos defender Lincoln Zvasiya into the provisional squad.

Most of the foreign-based players called for this particular tie arrived last week and took part in the training sessions alongside their counterparts in the local league at Yadah Hotel where they are camped.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), George Chigova (Polokwane City)

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Partson Jaure (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Onismos Bhasera (Supersport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe, Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos), Eric Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town), Lincoln Zvasiya (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa, Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu)

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders).