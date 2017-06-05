MDC looks beyond Mugabe

Share this article:

HARARE - TheMDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai is drafting a new policy document that it says will put the country on the recovery path once they form the next government.

MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa told the Daily News yesterday that under the new policy document that is dubbed Smart — the country’s main opposition party details its programme of action once it is elected into government.

“This weekend the MDC leadership and stakeholders completed the drafting of the alternative policy blueprint in a new Zimbabwe.

“We met over the weekend to sculpture and fashion new smart policies and government work programme (GWP) to be rolled out once MDC forms and becomes the next government in 2018 or earlier,” said Chamisa.

With the country mired by economic and social crisis highlighted by serious cash shortages and poor standards of living, Chamisa who is charged with supervision of policy and research in MDC said it is now forgone that President Robert Mugabe and his government will lose the keenly awaited 2018 polls.

“The party seeks to come up with smart new, updated, simplified and user friendly policy proposals replacing the current Agenda for Real Transformation (ART) policy document and JUICE which are now outdated.

“The MDC has an exciting raft of smart policy proposals and measures designed to deal with the daily challenges and problems Zimbabweans are facing. The policy project is an unassailable and credible alternative to the current national decay and collapse.

“The alternative policy narratives have been developed in areas of governance, the economy, infrastructure, devolution, dealing with corruption, health, education, social interventions and citizen rights and protection including foreign policy,” said Chamisa.

Critics say over the years the country has produced brilliant blueprints that are, however, not being implemented.

Presently, Zanu PF is working on its economic blueprint code-named ZimAsset which has, despite its high sounding objectives, proved to be a hard sell as it failed to attract investment and unlock the country’s potential.

“The document is now being circulated internally and among stakeholders for further input and inclusive consultation by organs of the party in all the provinces and districts.

“The document will then finally be approved and adopted by the national council in due course. We call upon all interested citizens and stakeholders to contribute their idea, views and aspirations as we continue to enrich our policy blueprint to deal with the debilitating crisis and deadening poverty our country is currently sweating under,” said Chamisa.