Chapungu hold Ngezi Platinum

HARARE - Chapungu became only the second team to prevent Ngezi Platinum Stars from collecting maximum points at Baobab Stadium in the Castle Lager Premiership this season.

The only other time the platinum miners had failed to collect maximum points was when they were held to a 2-2 draw by defending champions CAPS United last month.

Chapungu were full value for the point they picked up on the road after going toe-to-toe with the log leaders.

With a bit of luck, the Air Force of Zimbabwe side could have emerged with a win as they caused some anxious moments for Ngezi goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

Yesterday’s result also meant that Ngezi’s five-game winning run had come to an end but they remain top though.

The platinum miners now have 26 points from 12 matches and enjoy a three-point lead over second placed Black Rhinos, who have a game in hand.

Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya was disappointed with his side’s ponderous display as they were shut out by a disciplined Chapungu defence.

“I thought we were in control of the game especially in the first half as we created opportunities but we were not patient enough in front of goal,” Ndiraya said.

“We ended up just hitting the ball and rushing our efforts, we could not score. In the second half, we dropped our performance and we were a bit casual as we were second to the ball at most times.

“We were also lacking ideas on how to penetrate their defence. They came with a plan and we were not using our width to unlock them. We ended up just pumping balls into the box where they had more numbers.”

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was happy that his side had kept another clean sheet this time against a Ngezi side that had scored seven goals in their last two matches.

“This is the sixth game for us without conceding a goal. I think in every game we have been playing recently, we are getting something and I’m happy with the point today,” Chikuni said.

“We knew we were playing against the log leaders; if you look at Ngezi, they have everything but we came here with a game plan.

“We saw how they played against Bulawayo City and we are the second team to come out with a point here; I have to give credit to the boys.

“If you look at it, we knew that in terms of ball possession they were going to be better than us that why we were defending in numbers and pressing them in the middle of the park.”