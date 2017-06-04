Govt's call for blood price slash commendable

4 June 2017 12:40PM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — The recent call by the Health ministry  to the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe to find ways of reducing the price of blood, which is considered too high compared to other countries in the region, is very noble.

Many people have been complaining about the high cost of blood in this country especially looking at the state of our economy. Most people find it difficult to pay for the supply of blood.

Currently, the life saving commodity costs $100 a pint in Zimbabwe, compared to around $50 in countries such as Zambia.

To make matters worse, most of the blood that some of these organisations sell is donated by well-wishers.

I appreciate that there might be some cost involved in making sure that the donated blood is safe for use but charging such exorbitant prices is just not right.

It is sad that in our health situations, there are many cases that require blood transfusion but most people realise that they cannot afford it. 

As long as the price of blood remains beyond the reach of many lives will could be lost.

Government should go beyond calling for blood price slash but peg the cost of blood in relation to other neighbouring countries.

According to press reports the cost of blood was revised downwards late last year  from $135 a pint  to $100 in a bid ti make it affordable.

But still how many people can afford to buy the blood for that much.

Government should act on this issue and save the lives of its citizens.

Nomatter

