Turkish flautist concert postponed

HARARE - Turkish flautist Bulent Evcil and Zimbabwean pianist Eren Levendoglu’s concerts, that had been scheduled to take place on June 30 and July, have been postponed due to the unavailability of the latter.

The two performances had been organised as part of the “Twelve — Music Every Month” series created by Levendoglu, a Turkish-Zimbabwean pianist and violinist, who also created the Gümüslük International Classical Music Festival that has run annually in Gümüslük, Bodrum, on the south west coast of Turkey since 2004.

According to a statement from the organisers, Evcil will now come to Zimbabwe in July.

“Bulent Evcil is … able to be in Harare as scheduled on 7 and 9 July to perform as a member of the “Twelve Trio” with French cellist David Pinoit and Zimbabwe pianist Jeanette Micklem.

“A highlight of this concert, which will be at St. John’s College, will be the premiere of a work for cello and flute by Paul Renan which has been sponsored for “Twelve” by the Austrian Honorary Consulate in Harare,” read part of the statement.

To compensate for the postponement of Evcil and Levendoglu’s concerts, organisers have lined up an additional show set for August 29 featuring London-based Irish/Israeli piano trio, Fidelio.

A few months ago, the main organiser of the concert series — Levendoglu — revealed that learning is at the centre of her Zimbabwean concert series, with bursaries available to those performers who excelled in the recently ended Vocal and Instrumental Eisteddfod to attend masterclasses.

“The “Twelve — Music Every Month” aims to appeal to a broad audience and hopes through its educational component to motivate and encourage young music students,” says Levendoglu.

With various season and corporate tickets available, and with the astonishing line up of internationally renowned musicians coming to perform, teach, and collaborate, Twelve Festival is set to become a momentous event on Harare’s cultural calendar.

The concert series is being sponsored by Optinova Eyecare, Hifa, Turkish Embassy, Austrian Honorary Consulate, MBCA Bank, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Zimbabwe German Society/Goethe Zentrum Harare, St John’s College, Chapungu Sculpture Park and Harare News.