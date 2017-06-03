Tsvangirai to address 'mother of all rallies'

Share this article:

HARARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is set to address the “mother of all rallies” in Gweru, which he will jointly hold with other opposition parties and civic organisations.

According to MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu, the rally has been cleared by the police.

He said the long-time President Robert Mugabe rival has invited members of other opposition political parties in the grand coalition — set to take Mugabe head-on in next year’s elections.

“...Tsvangirai...will give an insight into the progress made so far in the process of forming a coalition and he will also reiterate our call for electoral reforms as advanced by (National Electoral Reform Agenda) Nera,” Gutu said.

Tsvangirai, who is tipped to lead the grand coalition, is also expected to touch on the roadmap to next year’s elections and the need for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to expeditiously roll out the Biometric Voter Registration process.

“We expect the rally to be graced by some leading members of civil society who are also calling for a free and fair election next year as well as the urgent push for the formation of a grand coalition that will defeat the Zanu PF dictatorship in next year’s elections,” Gutu said.

“...other opposition political parties...will grace the rally in the spirit of solidarity.”

Tsvangirai — the only politician to beat Mugabe in an election hands down — is also expected to address another rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on June 21.

The rally is going to be attended by among other opposition political leaders Joice Mujuru, leader of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Welshman Ncube – president of the smaller MDC.

The resurgent MDC leader is currently involved in coalition talks with these opposition players as he makes another determined bid to topple Mugabe and his warring Zanu PF from power in the watershed 2018 polls.

He has since signed Memoranda of Understanding with Mujuru and Ncube in anticipation of the grand coalition.

Analysts have also consistently said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose late husband Solomon was the first black post-independence army commander, could provide the much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the smooth transfer of power if they win the 2018 elections like they did in 2008.