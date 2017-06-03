Selmor to release another 'gem'

Share this article:

HARARE - Award-winning songstress, Selmor Mtukudzi, will launch a new single titled Hangasa on Monday.

On the imminent single, the daughter of music legend Oliver Mtukudzi, who was signed up by Gallo Records of South Africa last year, collaborated with popular producer Macdonald “MacDee’ Chidavaenzi and her husband Tendai Manatsa.

Interestingly, Selmor and MacDee also teamed up on the hit Nguva Yangu — arguably the lanky songstress’ most popular song to date.

Selmor is confident her new single will reach the heights scaled by the monster hit Nguva Yangu.

“Hangasa in vernacular is a delicious meal, hence I, Mac Dee and Tendai came together to prepare a delicious meal in the form of a song that fans have been waiting for.

“I last worked with Mac Dee on Nguva Yangu and that was four years ago. We have come back together again on the forthcoming project as we believe it’s the right time to bring out another gem,” Selmor said.

Hangasa is being released exactly a year after she dropped a nine-track album titled I am Woman.

Tracks on the album are Ndinaye Wangu, Remember Girls, Sorry Babe featuring Buffalo Soldier, Mwana Asingacheme, I Am Woman, Ndinochengetwa featuring Mathias Mhere, Zvidikidiki, Baba Vevana and Butterflies.

Selmor’s other albums are Shungu and Expressions which carries the hit song Nguva Yangu that was nominated in the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

Hangasa is expected to fortify her position as one of the most recognised Zimbabwean female singers at home and beyond the country’s borders.

Two years ago, the 2015 National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Outstanding Female Musician winner was part of 10 musicians from all over Africa who collaborated on a song titled Strong Girl that seeks to campaign for the empowerment of women and girls.

Artistes, who collaborated with Selmor on the song facilitated by an anti-poverty organisation called ONE, were Waje (Nigeria), Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Arielle T (Gabon, Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Judith Sepuma (South Africa), Blessin (South Africa) and Gabriela (Mozambique).