No favourite for Ironman

Austin Karonga  •  3 June 2017 7:05PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - There is bound to be thrills and spills during this evening’s Mr and Ms Ironman Fitness contest to be held at the Bulawayo Theatre in the City of Kings.

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) spokesperson Quiet Shangai said: “It is going to be a balanced event in terms of competition because nowadays most athletes are now able to bring on podium winning physiques.

“Last year, our two national events (Ironman and Mr Zim) were won by rank outsiders especially in the senior men bodybuilding. We expect the same trend going into this Ironman competition that is being sponsored by Clarion, Muscle Rage, Karg Media and Tinashe Charandura.”

Other categories to be contested apart from the senior men bodybuilding open include junior men under 23 bodybuilding, men’s physique, men’s fitness, women bikini fitness, women body fitness and wheelchair men bodybuilding.

Some of the athletes that have confirmed their participation in their various categories this evening include Tinotenda Gumbo, Nigel Simango, Gideon Teguru, Lovemore Munyamana, Lorraine Moyo and Ndumiso Dhlodlo.

