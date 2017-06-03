Harare City hunt for Chicken Inn

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare City are desperate to maintain their winning form when they take on former champions Chicken Inn during this afternoon’s Castle Lager Premiership match.

After 11 rounds of matches, the Sunshine Boys find themselves in unfamiliar territory lying fourth from bottom with just 10 points raising fears of another relegation dog fight.

That poor run forced the team’s executive to hire former How Mine coach Philani Ncube while relegating Mike Madzivanyika to the position of assistant.

Ncube’s first game in charge ended in a 0-1 defeat to Dynamos before they bounced back to beat struggling Bantu Rovers 2-0 last weekend in his second match in charge. The win was City’s second of the season.

“I hope the win against Bantu Rovers is the foundation for more good things to come. I’m sure if we can continue the way we did against Bantu Rovers, I have no doubt that we can collect maximum points against Chicken Inn,” Ncube said.

“There are a lot of positives though from training. The intensity is marvellous and if we can take that to our games, trust me, a lot of teams will fall.”

On their game against Chicken Inn, Ncube said: “We know it’s going to be a different ball altogether. We are playing one of the best teams in the country with one of the most experienced coaches. But as a club we have done our homework and we are looking forward to the match.”

Ncube said they have since started the process of bringing in new players and are currently assessing Victor Kamhuka and Felix Kuswatuka.

“At the present moment we don’t have depth but we have players who can push us to the next transfer window,” he said.

“What I am doing now is giving everybody a chance to prove themselves and if they are the kind of stuff that I need there are no two ways we will bring in new players.”

In other matches, rejuvenated Dynamos will be hoping to continue with their newly found form when they face struggling Tsholotsho at Dulivhadzimu Stadium this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys are moving with a spring in their step having picked up back-to-back wins against Harare City and ZPC Kariba in their previous two matches.

DeMbare will, however, be without the services of Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba and midfielder Masimba Mambare, who are down with injuries.

Fixtures:

Today: Yadah FC v Hwange (NSS, 1pm SS), Harare City v Chicken Inn (NSS, 3pm SS), Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Bantu Rovers (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Dynamos (Dulivhadzimu)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum v Chapungu (Baobab, SS), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas).